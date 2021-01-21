Georgia

Teen Stole Nearly $1M From Kroger Grocery Store Over 2 Weeks, Police Say

The teen spent two weeks creating over 40 fake returns in order to obtain over $980,000, police say

Kroger sign
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A 19-year-old Atlanta-area teen was arrested Thursday by Gwinnett County police and has been accused of stealing nearly $1 million from a Kroger grocery store, NBC News reports.

Police said Tre Brown spent two weeks creating over 40 fake returns to obtain over $980,000 while he was employed at the Steve Reynold Blvd. Kroger between December and January, according to a statement.

The returns ranged from $75 to over $87,000 for non-existent items and were placed on several credit cards, detectives said. Corporate employees noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

GeorgiaAtlantaKroger
