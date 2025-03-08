Philadelphia

16-year-old boy stabbed in the stomach in the hallway of West Philly building

By Emily Rose Grassi

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The stabbing happened in the hallway on the third floor of a building on the unit block of North 52nd Street in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia around 1:39 p.m., police said.

Officials said that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his lower abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

One person of interest was arrested in connection to this incident and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

