16-year-old boy stabbed in the stomach in the hallway of West Philly building

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The stabbing happened in the hallway on the third floor of a building on the unit block of North 52nd Street in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia around 1:39 p.m., police said.

Officials said that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his lower abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

One person of interest was arrested in connection to this incident and police are investigating.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.