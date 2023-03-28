A teenage boy heading to school was shot in the chest and killed during a fight with other young people in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place just before 7:40 a.m. at the corner of West Hunting Park Avenue and North 16th Street in the Nicetown neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference.

Police rushed the 15-year-old to the hospital where he later died, Gripp said.

In the moments before the shooting, the boy was involved in a fight with at least three other young people -- one in a ski mask, Gripp said. At some point, one of those other young people pulled out a handgun.

This boy was a 10th grade student at nearby Mastery-Simon Gratz High School, Gripp said.

"We are all tired of living in fear -- this is no way to live. And our children need to be safe," an emotional Gripp said.

Several police vehicles could be seen at the shooting scene. Police hoped that surveillance video would them track down the shooter(s).

Gripp said that a $30,000 reward ($20,000 reward for all homicides, plus an extra $10,000 since this happened in a school zone) is being offered for details leading to an arrest and conviction in the "murder of this young man."

Deadly gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia. Entering Tuesday, at least 103 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 14% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record.

Children continue to be targets of gunfire in Philadelphia. According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up about 9% of Philadelphia's more than 380 shooting victims so far this year.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said that the entire city needs to continue to fight back against gun violence.