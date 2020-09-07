West Philadelphia

Teenager Takes Uber to Hospital After She Was Shot

An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the arm along South Conestoga Street in West Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

An 18-year-old woman had a ride-hailing service car rush her to the hospital after she was shot overnight in West Philadelphia.

The woman was shot in the arm around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of South Conestoga Street, Philadelphia police said.

She then took an Uber to the hospital where doctors listed her in stable condition, investigators said.

Police didn’t reveal any of the circumstances around the shooting and said the investigation and search for the shooter continued.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

