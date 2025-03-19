Teen drives away after being shot at Philly gas station, police say

A teenager managed to drive his bullet-riddled car several blocks after being shot at a Southwest Philadelphia gas station late Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old was shot at the Lukoil gas station at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 18, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

He then managed to drive himself about eight blocks down Baltimore Avenue before first responders picked him up and took the teen to the hospital, Small said.

The boy was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive or any information on who pulled the trigger. the hope is that surveillance video at the shooting scene would help track down the shooter or shooters, police said.