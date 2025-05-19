Teen shot in Southwest Philly

A 17-year-old was hurt in a shooting near a Southwest Philadelphia park overnight, police said.

The shooting happened along Elmwood Avenue -- about a block from Elmwood Park -- in the Eastwick neighborhood early on Monday, May 19, 2025, Philadelphia said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators didn't give any indication about a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shooting of teen came hours after another shooting in Philadelphia

A couple hours earlier a person was shot along Sloan Street, near Poplar Street in West Philadelphia, police confirmed.

No word yet on the condition of the person shot along Sloan Street or if there is any suspect.