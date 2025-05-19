Teen shot in Southwest Philly

A 17-year-old was hurt in a shooting near a Southwest Philadelphia park overnight, police said.
The shooting happened along Elmwood Avenue -- about a block from Elmwood Park -- in the Eastwick neighborhood early on Monday, May 19, 2025, Philadelphia said.
The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, police said.
Investigators didn't give any indication about a motive or suspect in the shooting.
Shooting of teen came hours after another shooting in Philadelphia
A couple hours earlier a person was shot along Sloan Street, near Poplar Street in West Philadelphia, police confirmed.
No word yet on the condition of the person shot along Sloan Street or if there is any suspect.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.