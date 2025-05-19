Gun violence

Teen shot in Southwest Philly

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 17-year-old was hurt in a shooting near a Southwest Philadelphia park overnight, police said.

The shooting happened along Elmwood Avenue -- about a block from Elmwood Park -- in the Eastwick neighborhood early on Monday, May 19, 2025, Philadelphia said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators didn't give any indication about a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shooting of teen came hours after another shooting in Philadelphia

A couple hours earlier a person was shot along Sloan Street, near Poplar Street in West Philadelphia, police confirmed.

No word yet on the condition of the person shot along Sloan Street or if there is any suspect.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Upper Darby 15 hours ago

Boy, 16, shot in back, killed in Upper Darby, police say

Lower Merion 11 hours ago

Woman dies after tree falls on car while driving in Lower Merion, police say

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Gun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us