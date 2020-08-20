A young woman sitting with her friends was shot near the Ferris wheel set up along Penn’s Landing on the Philadelphia waterfront early Thursday.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. along the riverfront near the 100 block of South Columbus Boulevard after the 18-year-old woman got into an argument with two other females and a male, Philadelphia police said.

The 18-year-old was sitting along the Delaware River with two friends when the suspects walked up, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. During the argument, one of the females opened fire, Small said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the thigh and later listed in stable condition at the hospital, investigators said.

The amusement area set up nearby was closed for the evening at the time.

Gun violence has rocked Philadelphia this year and in recent weeks. Young people have been targets. A quadruple shooting late Wednesday night along South 55th Street in West Philadelphia left two teenagers and two men hurt, police said.

Homicides are up 33% from this time last year and at the highest level since at least 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.