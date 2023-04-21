A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia.

The teen was on the platform of the SEPTA station on 52nd and Market streets Friday night when shots were fired. The teen was struck at least once and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.