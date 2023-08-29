A teenager was struck during a double shooting in North Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old and a 39-year-old man were sitting on the front steps of the man's home along the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street -- not far from the Roosevelt Boulevard -- when someone opened fire, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At least 25 shots were fired, Small said. The boy was struck in the leg and the man was shot in the back.

Both the boy and man were rushed to the hospital where they were being treated in stable condition, police said.

Investigators didn't know why the boy was at the home, since his address is listed several miles away.

Police don't believe this was a drive-by, Small said. A witness said they heard gunshots and then saw that the victims had been shot.

Investigators hoped surveillance video helps them track down the shooter or shooters.

"Hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this double shooting investigation," Small said.

As of Sunday, children had accounted for at least 131 of the shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, according to the most recent data compiled by the city controller's office. That amounts to nearly 11% of the 1,210 shooting victims in the city in 2023.