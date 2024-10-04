Teen seriously hurt in shooting incident that led to police chase through N. Philly

A teenager was shot multiple times in Philadelphia on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened around 6:16 p.m. near the intersection of North 3rd Street and West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia on Oct. 4, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times during the incident, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

SkyForce10 was over the area where the shooting happened shortly after the incident. At least two police cars were visible.

Following the shooting incident, police pursued a vehicle until the car came to a stop at 5th Street and Glenwood Avenue, officials confirmed.

SkyForce10 was over the scene outside of a corner store where a silver sedan could be seen up on the sidewalk and surrounded by several police cars.

Officers could be seen outside of their vehicles surveilling the area.

Officials said that at least one suspect was taken into custody in connection to these incidents and a weapon was recovered.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).