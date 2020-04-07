A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

The girl died at the hospital after police found her shot along the 200 block of North Madison Street around 4:50 a.m., Wilmington police said.

Investigators didn’t reveal any more details about the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971 or provide a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or at ‪1-800-TIP-3333.

This story is developing and will be updated.