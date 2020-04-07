Wilmington

Girl, 16, Shot and Killed in Delaware

Girl, 16, dies after being shot along North Madison Street in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday morning

By Dan Stamm

wilmington police generic wilmington crime generic -2
NBC10

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

The girl died at the hospital after police found her shot along the 200 block of North Madison Street around 4:50 a.m., Wilmington police said.

Investigators didn’t reveal any more details about the deadly shooting.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Cape May County 10 hours ago

26 COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facility in Cape May County

Pennsylvania 16 hours ago

How to Get Your Booze in Pennsylvania (The Liquor Man Delivers!)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971 or provide a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or at ‪1-800-TIP-3333.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonDelawaredeadly shootinggirl shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us