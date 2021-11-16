What to Know A North Philadelphia robbery turned deadly early Tuesday.

An 18-year-old was walking home with his girlfriend along Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia when two men ran up and robbed them, Philadelphia police said.

One of the robbers took a cellphone while the other took the 18-year-old's life, shooting him in the chest, police said.

A teenager walking home with his girlfriend was gunned down during a robbery in North Philadelphia overnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 18-year-old and his girlfriend were walking along Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 17th Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when two men -- at least one with a gun -- approached them and announced a robbery, Philadelphia police said. The scene isn't far from Temple University.

One guy snatched a cellphone and the other one shot the unidentified teenager in the chest, police said. Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital where he died around 4 a.m.

After the shooting, the gunman and robber ran off down 18th Street from Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police said.

Investigators didn't reveal any further details about the slain man or the gunman.

Temple University warned its students to avoid the area while police investigated:

TUAlert: Shooting reported at 1700 Cecil B Moore Ave. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) November 16, 2021

A Temple spokesman later said that the dead teen was not a Temple student.

As of the end of Monday, at least 483 people have been killed in Philadelphia in 2021, an 11% increase over the same time last year, which was one of the deadliest in recent memory.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.