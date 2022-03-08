Police Find Teen Shot to Death in Car on Northeast Philly Street

An 18-year-old man died after being found shot inside a car in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia police said officers found the man with gunshot wounds to his head and leg inside a car on Loretto Avenue, near Levick Street, in the Oxford Circle neighborhood around 8:45 a.m.

The unidentified man died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Police didn't reveal details about a motive for the shooting and made no immediate arrest. Investigators could be seen marking off some debris and broken glass on the street.

The shooting came just hours after gunmen ambushed and killed a man -- firing at least 31 shots into his running car -- in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Entering Tuesday, at least 96 homicides were reported so far this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 9% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.