Teen killed after being shot in the head in Philadelphia Sunday

A teenager was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue. A 19-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to officials.

No arrests have been made yet.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 251 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 24% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.