A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The 13-year-old victim was shot one time in the right foot and taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Walnut Lane and Woolston Avenue in the West Oak Lane section of North Philadelphia just after 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Police were able to secure the scene and arrest one person in connection to the shooting. No weapons have been recovered yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where police could be seen speaking with a person before placing them in handcuffs and escorting them into the back of a police van.