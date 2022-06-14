Teen Shot in Drive-By Shooting Near Delaware Motel

A 14-year old boy is recovering after he shot in a Delaware motel parking lot Monday evening, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, the gunfire broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Best Night Inn on West Avenue in New Castle, Delaware.

Police said someone inside a dark-colored sedan drove through the parking lot of the motel and fired multiple shots from the front passenger side, hitting the teenager once in the leg.

The boy was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at the hospital, DSP said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the car fled southbound on West Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed or has information is asked to contact DSP detectives by calling 302-365-8467. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.