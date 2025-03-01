Teen boy shot in the hip near Southwest Philly park Saturday

A teenager was hurt in a shooting near a park in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 7900 block of Buist Avenue near Elmwood Park in the Eastwick section of the city, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot one time in his right hip during the incident, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police and is listed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are on scene and officials said that no one has been arrested and no weapons were found.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).