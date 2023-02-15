Teen Shooters Sought in Killing of 16-Year-Old, Police Say

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking help from the public following a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Semaj Richardson on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Police say that, at about 5:30 p.m. that day, two shooters opened fire along the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood, striking Richardson, who lived nearby.

Richardson, police said, was shot in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead before 6 p.m.

Now, law enforcement officials are seeking information on the two people who can be seen on surveillance video firing weapons at that time, in that location.

Police believe they are also teenagers.

Officials describe the first wanted individual as a teen with a bushy hairstyle, who was wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and distinct black athletic shoes. He also had a black “Under Armour” brand backpack on at the time of the shooting, police said.

The second individual that police are seeking has been described by officers as a teen who was wearing a dark black jacket over a green camouflage patterned hooded sweatshirt with distinct multicolored markings on the hood, black pants, black with white soles “New Balance” athletic shoes at the time of the shooting.

Officers noted, as seen in the surveillance video, he was in possession of a distinct red “Nike” brand backpack with black trim and markings as well.