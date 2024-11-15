Teen sentenced for shooting that led to death of girl killed by police gunfire

A teenager was sentenced for sparking a shootout that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl who was killed by gunfire from responding police officers during a high school football game in Delaware County three years ago.

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, Angelo "AJ" Ford, 19, was sentenced to 14 to 28 years in prison and eight years probation following a hearing that lasted about six hours.

In July, a judge found Ford guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators said Ford was involved in a fight with rival teen gang members outside of a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, back on Aug. 27, 2021. During the fight, Ford – who was 15 at the time – pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Sharon Hill police officers then responded to the gunfire, pulled out their own weapons and shot at a moving car that they mistakenly believed was involved in the initial shooting. At least one of those bullets from the officers then struck 8-year-old Fanta Bility who died in her mother’s arms.

While Ford was not charged in Bility’s death, prosecutors determined the girl would still be alive today if not for the teen’s actions. The judge also determined Ford was not justified in the shooting and was not acting in self-defense.

“My reaction is the same as it is anytime a young man is convicted of a violent crime which is this is a sad day,” Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse said in July. “It’s a necessary day but it’s a sad day and unfortunately in this instance it’s the culmination of a lot of sad days.”

The three former officers involved in the shooting – Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan – all pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter against them. All three of them are serving probation.

"The officers killed the little girl," Kalimah Cunningham, Ford's godmother, told NBC10. "They're all home."

Cunningham said she was "devastated" by her son's conviction.

“When they say the incident happened, he was only 15-years-old," she said. "You’ll destroy a child’s whole life for one mistake? It’s ridiculous. It’s horrible.”

Bility’s family – who reached an $11 million settlement in the girl’s death – was not present for Ford’s conviction.

“I hope very much that Fanta’s family has had closure now,” Rouse said. “That that part of the case for them has been resolved.”

During his sentencing hearing on Friday, Ford addressed the court, said he was remorseful and apologized to the community.

"This case took away my youth," Ford told the judge. "I do not want it to take away my life."

The other suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Hasein Strand, pleaded guilty in 2022 to aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.