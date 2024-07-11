Teen on scooter killed in Northeast Philly drive-by shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teenager riding a scooter in the Tacony section of Northeast Philly was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.

According to police officials, officers were called to the 4600 block of Levick Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 19-year-old man laying on the sidewalk after suffering gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arms.

The man, who police identified on Thursday as Hashim Gardner of Tacony, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

On Wednesday night, at the scene of the shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man had been shot twice in the chest, twice in the head and once in each arm.

Investigators recovered 11 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene, he said.

According to Small, a witness told police he was walking with the victim, who was operating a motorized scooter, when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone fired several times from the passenger seat of the vehicle.

After the shooting, Small said, the vehicle headed west on Levick Street.

Also, officials said, two bullets went into a home near the scene of the shooting, but no one was hurt in that property.

Small said an investigation is ongoing and officials are hoping surveillance cameras in the area could help the police determine who might be responsible for this slaying.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.