1 arrest made after teen, man hurt in Northeast Philly shooting Saturday

A person was arrested after a teenager and a man in his thirties were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Philly on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on April 26 just before 7 p.m. on the 7100 block of Lynford Street in the Castor neighborhood of the city, police said. Officers were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy was shot one time in the left leg, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The second victim in the shooting was a 33-year-old man who was shot in the head and shoulder, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

One person is in custody in connection to this shooting, according to officials. A weapon was found.