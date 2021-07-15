Teen, Man Shot Dead, 2 Other Teens Critically Wounded in Claymont, Del.

A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were shot dead, while two other teens were wounded, Wednesday night in Claymont, Delaware.

New Castle County Police officers responded to the shooting in the Knollwood community around 9:40 p.m. and found the man and boy, as well as a 19-year-old woman, suffering gunshots, the NCCP said. The officers and medics provided first aid, but the two male victims were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said an 18-year-old man wounded in the same shooting later arrived at a hospital. Both he and the woman were listed in critical condition.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Kevin Mackie at Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133. People can also dial the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 847411 with the keyword “NCCDE,” dialing 800-TIP-3333 or submitting information to the New Castle County Police website.