New Castle County

Teen, Man Shot Dead, 2 Other Teens Critically Wounded in Claymont, Del.

The wounded teens were listed in critical condition

By NBC10 Staff

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were shot dead, while two other teens were wounded, Wednesday night in Claymont, Delaware.

New Castle County Police officers responded to the shooting in the Knollwood community around 9:40 p.m. and found the man and boy, as well as a 19-year-old woman, suffering gunshots, the NCCP said. The officers and medics provided first aid, but the two male victims were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said an 18-year-old man wounded in the same shooting later arrived at a hospital. Both he and the woman were listed in critical condition.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia International Airport 9 mins ago

Spike in Ammo, Other Banned Carry-on Items Slowing Lines at PHL

Center City Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man Shot on Moving SEPTA Bus Near Philly City Hall

The investigation is in its early stages, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Kevin Mackie at Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133. People can also dial the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.  

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 847411 with the keyword “NCCDE,” dialing 800-TIP-3333 or submitting information to the New Castle County Police website.

This article tagged under:

New Castle CountyDelawareClaymont
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us