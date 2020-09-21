gun violence

Teen, Man Killed in 2 Separate Philly Shootings Monday Night

The simultaneous deadly shootings are the latest incidents in a wave of violence that has plagued Philadelphia this year.

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

A teenager and a man were both shot and killed in two separate shootings that occurred around the same time in Philadelphia Monday night.

A 16-year-old boy was on the 3100 block of Mercer Street around 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m. 

deadly shooting 15 hours ago

Woman Shot to Death in Crashed Car, Driver Tells Police They Were Chased

Philadelphia Sep 19

$10K Reward Offered, Suspects Sought After Cyclist Fires at 3 Philly Cops

Also around 8 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the 5000 block of North Penn Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was also pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

The simultaneous deadly shootings are the latest incidents in a wave of violence that has plagued Philadelphia this year.

Entering Monday, at least 331 people had been killed in Philadelphia – a 34% increase from this time last year and the highest total since at least 2007.

Early Monday morning, a woman died after an apparent chase, shooting and crash in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policeshootings
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us