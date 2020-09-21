Teen, Man Killed in 2 Separate Philly Shootings Monday Night

A teenager and a man were both shot and killed in two separate shootings that occurred around the same time in Philadelphia Monday night.

A 16-year-old boy was on the 3100 block of Mercer Street around 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

Also around 8 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the 5000 block of North Penn Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was also pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

The simultaneous deadly shootings are the latest incidents in a wave of violence that has plagued Philadelphia this year.

Entering Monday, at least 331 people had been killed in Philadelphia – a 34% increase from this time last year and the highest total since at least 2007.

Early Monday morning, a woman died after an apparent chase, shooting and crash in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.