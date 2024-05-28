gun violence

Teen killed, 2 others hurt in Wilmington triple shooting

The deadly triple shooting took place on May 27, 2024, along North Thatcher Street in Wilmington, Delaware

By Dan Stamm

A teenager was killed in a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Memorial Day that also left a boy hurt.

The Monday, May 27, 2024, shooting took place along the 2700 block of North Thatcher Street just before 7:30 p.m., Wilmington police said in a Nixle report.

An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said. The shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition and a 21-year-old in stable condition.

Police didn't reveal any details about a motive or a suspect in the triple shooting.

Investigators asked anyone with info to contact Wilmington Detective Brandon Mosley 302-576-3652 or leave a tip with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

