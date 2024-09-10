Teen dies after being shot 11 times in North Philly shooting, police say

Update: The teen injured in this shooting has died. This story has been updated to reflect this new information.

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times, police said, in an incident that happened late Monday in North Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, the incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of West Sedgley Avenue and North Gratz Street in North Philadelphia where officers responded to find the boy suffering after having been shot multiple times throughout his body.

The boy was taken to the hospital where, Pace said, he was "listed in very critical condition, fighting for his life."

In an updated statement on Tuesday morning, police officials said the boy was pronounced at about 3:15 a.m. after he was taken to a nearby hospital following the incident.

Pace said the boy -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- had been shot as many as 11 times.

"The crime scene consists of at least 11 spent shell casings, as well as a number of projectiles that we've been able to recover from the street," said Pace.

According to Pace, parts of the incident were caught on surveillance cameras and, while police officials are still reviewing footage, video they have seen shows the victim "walking in a southwesterly direction on Sedgley when four males, three dressed in all black, one dressed with a gray sweatshirt of some sort, and dark pants behind him."

"At least one of those four, who appeared to be about the same age as the gunshot victim, fired at the victim multiple times," Pace said.

However, Pace said, police have not yet determined a motive in this shooting nor have any arrests been made.

But, an investigation, he said, is ongoing.

So far this year, children have been victims in 105 Philadelphia's 781 reported shootings -- including 14 fatal shootings -- according to data compiled by the City Controller's Office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.