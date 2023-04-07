Teen Killed in Logan Shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating an early morning incident on Friday that left a 19-year-old man dead in the city's Logan neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 4700 block of N. 13th Street, where they found a 19-year-old man laying in the street after he had been shot once in the head.

The teen, investigators said, was pronounced on the scene.

Officials said an investigation is active and no arrests have yet been made and no weapons have been recovered in this incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.