Teen killed in double shooting near elementary school in Northwest Philadelphia, police say

The shooting unfolded near the playground of James Logan Elementary School in Northwest Philadelphia on Thursday, May 15 just after 6 p.m.

By Brendan Brightman

An 18-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured following a double shooting near the area of James Logan Elementary School in Northwest Philadelphia, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot several times in his chest and torso on May 15, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old was shot in the hand and leg and has been taken to the hospital, police said. He is in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at the schoolyard of the school at the intersection of 17th and West Ruscomb Street, police said. When officers got to the area, they found the 18-year-old unresponsive.

Crime scene tape and a police presence was seen at the school's basketball court by SkyForce10 as it flew over the scene.

Officials told NBC10 they believe there were two shooters and that there were 38 shots fired. Some shell casings were found in the area of the playground at the school and others were found in a courtyard sitting area.

Inspector Small said that there are cameras at the school and in the surrounding area that caught parts of the incident as it unfolded.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

As of Thursday evening, investigators do not know the motive behind this shooting.

The suspects were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and running from the scene, according to Small.

The Philadelphia School District released a statement confirming the shooting took place on the schoolyard, but said that no one in the elementary school community was involved.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the those who were impacted," the statement read. "The School District of Philadelphia is focused on the safety and well-being of students and staff and will work with the Philadelphia Police Department as they investigate the incident."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

