Teen killed, another injured, as shots fired into party in Philly's Olney neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teen boy was killed, and another was injured, when shots were fired into a venue where a party was being held on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded to a report of a person with a gun to a property along the 5300 block of N. 5th Street at about 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, to find a 17-year-old boy laying on the ground inside the venue.

Police officials said the boy had been shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 7:40 p.m.

Another 17-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire in this incident, officials said, suffering a gunshot to his face that broke his jaw and shattered his teeth.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle where, police said, he was listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials said that initial investigation into this incident shows that both victims attended a party at the venue that evening and some unknown person is believed to have fired a firearm into the property from outside through a pair of glass doors.

Police have not provided identifying details of the boy who died, pending notification of the teen's family.

No arrests have yet been made, but police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in the City of Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.