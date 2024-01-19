A teenager was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the teen was arguing with another person in the middle of the street along the 4200 block of Romain Street at 2:09 p.m. That argument escalated and the other person pulled out a gun and fired, shooting the teen in the head, police said. The gunman fled through an alley, according to investigators.

The teen was pronounced dead by responding medics at 2:17 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Police also said they recovered a weapon from the victim.

