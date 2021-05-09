Teen Killed, 2 Others Hurt After Gunman Opens Fire at Car in North Philadelphia

A teenager was killed while two others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a car in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

The three teens were inside a light blue Nissan on the 2800 block of North 21st Street at 1:36 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A 19-year-old man was shot eight times in the upper torso, an 18-year-old man was shot once in the left arm and a teen between the ages of 17 and 18 was shot once in the head.

The teen between 17 and 18 years of age was pronounced dead by medics at 1:42 p.m. The 19-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition. The 18-year-old victim was also taken to Temple and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

As of Saturday night, there have been 177 homicides in Philadelphia, up 32% from the same time last year, which was one of the most violent years in the city’s recent history.

Last month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.