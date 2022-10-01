Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said.

The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.

She was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrest has been made as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident comes amid a string of other shootings overnight in the city, including one that left one man in his mid-20s dead on Friday night around 9:55 p.m. in Crescentville. No arrest was made, police said.

Two men were also critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said.

A 22-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left calf following a shooting on Torresdale Avenue in East Frankford around 1:32 a.m. on Saturday, police said. He was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 43-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm Friday night at around 10:02 p.m. after an incident on Newkirk Street in North Philadelphia, police said. He was also listed in stable condition.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Sept. 29, shows at least 374 fatal and 1,425 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 403 killings as of Oct. 1, a 1% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.