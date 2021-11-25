gun violence

Teen Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Car Full of Women

According to police, the shooting happened Thursday night at the 1100 block of Kater Street in Philadelphia's Washington Square West section.

A 15-year-old girl was injured after two gunmen opened fire at a car in Philadelphia Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 1100 block of Kater Street, when two gunmen approached a car with four passengers, including a 10 year-old-girl, while it was pulling out of a driveway and fired at least 40 shots.

Police say the bullets struck a 15-year-old girl in the right shoulder, while the other passengers were unharmed.

The teen was taken to the hospital and has since been placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police believe the car may have been targeted.

As of Thursday night, there have been 500 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, making 2021 one of the deadliest in the city's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

