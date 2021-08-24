Teen in Critical, 2 Men Dead in 3 Separate Philadelphia Shootings

A teen boy is fighting for his life while two men were killed in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. A man was on Lee and East Clearfield streets when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot twice in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

The second shooting occurred at 8:31 p.m. in West Philadelphia. A 47-year-old man was on the 400 block of Busti Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the upper left side of his chest and taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.

The third shooting occurred at 9:14 p.m. in North Philadelphia. A 14-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of North 18th Street when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot twice in the left arm and once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in any of the shootings. Police have not released information on any suspects.

As of Monday night, there have been 347 homicides in Philadelphia, up 18% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced last week that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.