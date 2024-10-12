Philadelphia

Teen boy shot multiple times in North Philly on Friday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in North Philly on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lippincott Street around 8:02 p.m. for a reported shooting incident, police said.

When officers arrived they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in his lower back and the right side of his body, officials said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he is listed in stable but critical condition, officials explained.

No arrests have been made yet and no weapons were recovered.

Police are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

