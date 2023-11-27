Center City Philadelphia

Teen girl to be charged in Center City SEPTA station shooting

A 16-year-old girl is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and weapon offenses after four gunshots were fired in the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line station in Center City on Sunday, Nov. 19

By Hayden Mitman

SEPTA MFL MArket Frankford Line Subway
NBC10

A 16-year-old girl is expected to be charged after four gunshots were fired in SEPTA's 15th Street Market-Frankford Line station on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to police, the incident happened before 11 p.m. that day, when the teen girl allegedly fired four times at a group of juveniles, who she claimed, were following her out of the station.

No one was hit in this incident, officials noted.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said that surveillance footage from that incident shows a shooter firing from the exit steps at the station, before "fleeing and discarding a backpack in a trash can in the concourse."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police recovered a handgun in that trash that matched live and spent shells recovered at the shooting scene, investigators said. Officials also said the girl who was detained was wearing an outfit that matched that of the shooter seen in the surveillance footage.

The girl is being held on a family court bench warrant from April 2023 for "violating supervision conditions on an unrelated theft case," officials said, while an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The District Attorney's Office said Monday that the teen will be arrested by the end of the week and she's expected to be charged with aggravated assault and weapon charges.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Prisoner escapes hospital in Center City, Philly police say

entertainment news Nov 24

Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Center City Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us