Teen girl to be charged in Center City SEPTA station shooting

A 16-year-old girl is expected to be charged after four gunshots were fired in SEPTA's 15th Street Market-Frankford Line station on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to police, the incident happened before 11 p.m. that day, when the teen girl allegedly fired four times at a group of juveniles, who she claimed, were following her out of the station.

No one was hit in this incident, officials noted.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said that surveillance footage from that incident shows a shooter firing from the exit steps at the station, before "fleeing and discarding a backpack in a trash can in the concourse."

Police recovered a handgun in that trash that matched live and spent shells recovered at the shooting scene, investigators said. Officials also said the girl who was detained was wearing an outfit that matched that of the shooter seen in the surveillance footage.

The girl is being held on a family court bench warrant from April 2023 for "violating supervision conditions on an unrelated theft case," officials said, while an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The District Attorney's Office said Monday that the teen will be arrested by the end of the week and she's expected to be charged with aggravated assault and weapon charges.