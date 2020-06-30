Teen Girl, Teen Boy Accused of Beating Homeless Man to Death in Camden

A teen boy and teen girl are both accused of beating a homeless man to death in Camden, New Jersey.

On June 25, shortly after midnight, police found the body of 63-year-old Bobby Hill Jr., in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue. The medical examiner determined Hill died from blunt force trauma after being beaten to death.

Investigators later obtained surveillance video showing a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl entering the alleyway with Hill shortly before he was beaten, officials said. The teens were then captured on video leaving the alley several minutes later without Hill, according to police.

Detectives also obtained video footage from the cellphone of one of the teens showing Hill’s body in the alley shortly after the assault, investigators said.

Both teens were arrested and charged with first degree murder. Their names were not released due to their age.