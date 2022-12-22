Teen Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Near Olney High School

A teen girl continues to recover after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver just as she was leaving school in North Philadelphia.

Samirah Fuggs, 17, had just gotten out of Olney High School Wednesday and was walking across the crosswalk at Duncannon Avenue and Mascher Street with other students around 4 p.m. when a blue car turned and struck her.

Fuggs fell to the ground and the car fled the scene.

“You didn’t even stop to see if she was okay,” Tishonna Cooper, Fuggs’ mother, said. “You didn’t even stop to check for anything and I know you hit her because it was like, like head-on seeing her and she saw you.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fuggs was taken to Einstein Hospital where she is being treated for bruised lungs. Cooper also said her daughter lost all feeling in her left arm.

“You can see it in her face,” Cooper said. “She’s like, ‘Mom, don’t cry.’ And I said, ‘I’m not going to cry.’”

Cooper told NBC10 that the lights were working properly at the intersection where her daughter was struck. She also said her daughter and dozens of other high school students were following the rules when they crossed the street at the time of the crash. The light was green, meaning they could cross while drivers had to wait.

“[It was] school time,” Cooper said. “They just got out of school. So all these kids, you’re zooming, turning the corner and you didn’t care at all.”

Philadelphia Police are currently investigating the incident and obtained the surveillance video of the crash.

“Finding out who that is and getting justice for my daughter,” Cooper said. “You’re just going to hit a person and like, it’s nothing. It’s not fair. It’s not right.”

If you have any information on the incident, call Philadelphia Police.