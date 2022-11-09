Teen Girl Recovering a Month After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver

A teen girl remains at the hospital and is learning how to eat, talk and walk again nearly a month after she was struck by a hit and run driver in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania.

On Oct. 12, Tayanna Freeman, 14, left a relative’s house and was walking to a store at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Springfield Road when she was hit by a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene.

“When you see the severity of the injuries that my daughter sustained from this accident, it’s heartbreaking,” Tayanna’s father, Taron Freeman, told NBC10.

“It’s only been four weeks. More than likely it’s going to be some years worth of recovery, but she’s staying strong.” On the road to recovery, after a 14-yr old was run over by a hit and run driver. She’s now learning how to walk and talk again. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/yzetuV4DLA — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 10, 2022

Tayanna suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and lost sight in one eye. She remains at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she’s undergoing rigorous physical therapy.

“It’s hard,” Tayanna’s mother, Tyinesha Freeman, said. “We’ve been here every night and day with her, the entire time, since October 12.”

Tayanna’s parents describe their daughter as an outgoing teen who loves to play basketball. They fear she’ll never be the same and are hoping that the hit-and-run driver is brought to justice as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, please call the Clifton Heights Police Department at 610-623-3242.