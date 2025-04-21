Teen girl killed as car hits pole, flips onto roof in Chadds Ford crash

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a crash that happened along Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford, early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:37 a.m. on Sunday morning, when a black 2015 BMW sedan struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Wilmington West Chester Pike.

First responders to the crash, officials said, found the BMW after it had flipped onto its roof next to the northbound lanes of Baltimore Pike.

Officials said there were two occupants of the vehicle and the 17-year-old girl from Brookhaven in the passenger seat was pronounced at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Media, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police officials are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Also, law enforcement officials have not released further information on the identities of the individuals involved in this incident, nor did they mention if the driver could face charges in this case.

However, an investigation, police officials said, is ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the Pa. State Police, Media station at 484-840-1000.