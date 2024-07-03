Pottstown

Teen girl injured after a fight that led to a shooting in Pottstown, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Pottstown Police Department responded to Myrtle Street in the Bright Hope Community for a report pf a fight involving teenage girls and shots fired, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was treated at the scene and quickly transported to a local trauma center, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At this time what caused the fight that led to the shooting is unknown.

There is no further information at this time on this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Pottstown Police Department Detective Division at 610-970-6574.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Sports 3 hours ago

Howard Eskin barred from Citizens Bank Park for rest of Phillies season after ‘unwelcome kiss'

Delaware 7 hours ago

Good Samaritans jump into action to help save family from burning car in Delaware

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PottstownGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us