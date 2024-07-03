Teen girl injured after a fight that led to a shooting in Pottstown, police say

A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Pottstown Police Department responded to Myrtle Street in the Bright Hope Community for a report pf a fight involving teenage girls and shots fired, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was treated at the scene and quickly transported to a local trauma center, according to the police.

At this time what caused the fight that led to the shooting is unknown.

There is no further information at this time on this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Pottstown Police Department Detective Division at 610-970-6574.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.