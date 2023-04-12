Philadelphia Police are searching for a teen boy who they say fired a shot at a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop him from robbing a woman in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

The 62-year-old woman was getting items from her car on the 2700 block of Brown Street back on April 5 around 9:20 p.m. when a teen boy approached her from behind. Police said the teen pointed a revolver at the woman’s face and told her not to move.

A Good Samaritan walking by interrupted the attempted robbery, police said. The teen fired a shot at the Good Samaritan and then fled the scene, according to investigators.

No one was injured during the incident and nothing was taken.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who they describe as a thin Black teen boy wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with wide light color drawstrings. They also said the teen initially arrived at the location in a compact four door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3. A second person drove the car away after the robbery attempt, according to investigators. Police have not released a description of the second suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.