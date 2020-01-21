What to Know Tyseem Murray is accused in a pair of South Philadelphia murders.

Xiao-Ding Li, 31, was shot and killed by a masked gunman while working inside his father's store on the 900 block of Porter Street in South Philadelphia on Jan. 7, 2020.

Zyqueire Echevarria, 15, was killed along South Beulah Street on Oct. 14, 2019.

A Southwest Philadelphia teenager is accused of gunning down a corner store worker and killing a fellow teen in two separate South Philadelphia incidents.

Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyseem Murray Tuesday. Murray, who hails from the 5400 block of Bartram Drive, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the Jan. 7 killing of 31-year-old Xiao-Ding Li and the Oct. 14 killing of 15-year-old Zyqueire Echevarria.

NBC10 / Philadelphia Police Department

Li was working at the cash register inside JD Hoyu Grocery corner store at 9th and Porter streets when two masked men entered, police said. One of the masked men then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Li in the chest.

The men fled the scene without stealing anything, police said. Customers found Li face down behind the counter. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neighbors told NBC10 Li was a hardworking man who was raising two young sons while helping his parents run the store.

"I know they opened the store 7:30 in the morning and don't close until 10 and they're open seven days a week," Rose DeMasi of South Philadelphia said.

Murray had allegedly killed before, according to police. They say he murdered Echevarria along South Beulah Street on Oct. 14.

Murray faces two counts of murder, robbery, firearms and reckless endangerment charges. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Investigators didn't reveal how they came to arrest and charge Murray.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.