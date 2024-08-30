Teen driver charged in deadly crash involving stolen car in Montgomery County

A teenage girl is in custody in connection with a stolen car crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead and others severely injured in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, officials said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael E. Pitkow announced that Asiyah Mowatt-Mays, 18, of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and other charges related to the July 29 deadly crash.

The crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. along Stenton and Evergreen avenues in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township.

According to officials, officers who had responded to the scene found a white 2004 Infiniti and a red 2020 Hyundai, both resting on their sides and severely damaged.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said three people were inside the Hyundai, which had been stolen in Chestnut Hill back on July 27, 2024. The Hyundai was traveling from the Philadelphia side along the county line and entered the intersection on Stenton and Evergreen, where it crashed into the Infiniti, which was traveling northbound and had the green light, according to police. Both vehicles flipped on impact.

"We're sleeping and we just heard the crash," Mike Dolen, a resident who lives near the crash scene, told NBC10. "It sounded like you heard a voice screaming."

A 15-year-old is dead, and several others are hurt following a crash in Montgomery County. Police have been trying to piece together what happened on Stenton Avenue. A stolen car was attempting to cross Stenton Ave. when a white SUV collided with it. At this time police say another teen was injured in the crash as well as a younger girl. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the latest details.

A 15-year-old boy inside the Hyundai was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from his injuries, police said. A 14-year-old boy was found unconscious and severely injured, also outside of the vehicle. Mowatt-Mays was found outside of the Hyundai, suffering from extensive injuries to her face and eye.

According to police, the driver of the Infinity had to be extracted from his vehicle and was severely injured.

Police said no one in either vehicle was wearing seatbelts, and evidence indicates that the 15-year-old boy and the other teens were hanging out of the Hyundai’s windows at the time of the crash.

"It was horrible. All I got to say," Gwen Jones, who witnessed the crash from her balcony, told NBC10. "Horrible."

Residents in the area told NBC10 that speeding has often been an issue near the intersection.

"It's a bad area of Stenton Avenue because it's four lanes here and cars come screaming down here at 50, 60 miles an hour through this intersection and down the hill towards Bethlehem Pike through the lights often times," Dolen said.

Officials said Mowatt-Mays was arraigned on Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Adam T. Katzman, who set bail at $250,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the first week of September.