Teen Dies After Crashing Car Into Montgomery County Home, Police Say

A teenager was killed after crashing a car into a Montgomery County home, causing the vehicle to catch fire, officials said.

The 16-year-old teen from Sellersville was driving a 2016 BMW around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday along the 200 block of Allentown Road in Franconia Township, Pennsylvania, when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home, police said.

Police responded to the scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The teen, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were inside the home at the time of the crash though none of them were injured.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames which did not spread to the house. The family was relocated after officials determined the home was structurally unsafe.

Investigators have not yet revealed the teen’s identity. An autopsy was performed Thursday to determine a cause of death.

Investigators also have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash but said speed appears to have been a factor.

If you have any information on the crash, call the Franconia Township Police Department at 215-723-6778.