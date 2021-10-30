New Jersey

Teen Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times at Family Event: Police

Police say detectives were called to the 2000 block of Berwick Street, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, where they found the boy lying on the ground.

New Jersey police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in a Camden residential area.

Police say detectives were called to the 2000 block of Berwick Street, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, where they found the boy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder.

The teen was immediately transferred to Cooper Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office told NBC10 that the boy was visiting Camden from Willingboro for a family event, but never made it back home.

“Our homicide unit will do everything in their power to figure out who is responsible for this senseless act of gun violence,” Acting Prosecutor Jill Mayer said in a statement.

Prosecutors have not yet released the boy's identity but are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you have any information, call the Camden County Prosecutor's office at 856-225-8400.

