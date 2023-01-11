Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were on 60th and Catherine streets at 5:07 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 56-year-old was shot twice in the chest, the 17-year-old was grazed in the right ear and the 21-year-old was shot once in the chest.

All three victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital. The two men are both in critical condition while the teen is stable.

At 5:33 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in either shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.