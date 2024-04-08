Philadelphia

Teen critical, another injured after a shooting in West Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A teenage boy and a man are both in the hospital following a shooting in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m. police said two victims were found along the 5000 block of Ogden Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy was shot three times and was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to the police.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot once in the leg and was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively investigating the scene; no arrests have been made at this time.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 7 hours ago

Woman pleads guilty to killing man she owned Bucks Co. pizza shop with

Scams 5 hours ago

What to know about phishing text scam targeting Pa. Turnpike customers

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us