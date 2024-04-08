Teen critical, another injured after a shooting in West Philly, police say

A teenage boy and a man are both in the hospital following a shooting in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m. police said two victims were found along the 5000 block of Ogden Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy was shot three times and was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot once in the leg and was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively investigating the scene; no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.