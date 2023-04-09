Teen Critical After Being Shot in West Oak Lane

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in West Oak Lane Sunday evening.

At 6:25 p.m. at 6700 Ogontz Avenue, on the highway, a teen was shot once in the stomach and twice in the back, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to police.

Police recovered a gun at the scene and have a man in custody.

There is no further information at this time on motive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.