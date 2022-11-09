Philadelphia police arrested a teen boy accused of shooting a man 11 times, killing him, and shooting another teenager in the arm on a moving train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Rasheed Born, 16, is charged with killing Semaj Cherry, 21.

Police said Cherry got onto the train at Broad Street and Olney Avenue at 2:42 p.m. Monday. A few minutes later, Born boarded the train at Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue, investigators said.

Security footage shows Born and Cherry fighting on the train. Born then allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Cherry was shot 11 times throughout his body. A 16-year-old boy who was on the train was also shot once in the left arm.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot 11 times on a SEPTA Broad Street Line subway train Monday afternoon. The man died from his injuries while a teenager who was shot in the arm is in stable condition. NBC10's Karen Hua has the details.

The train stopped at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue where police picked up Cherry and took him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. Police believe the teen was an innocent bystander.

Police said 12 passengers were on board the train at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe the motive was robbery.

"He was wearing a hospital mask at the time of the shooting," Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said. "It looks like he goes through the [victim's] pockets at one point in time during the altercation. This is after he shoots him."

Investigators found 14 shell casings on the train, mostly from Born's gun, investigators said. Police said it's possible however that Cherry fired shots from his own gun which they recovered at the scene.

While police announced on Wednesday that they arrested Born in connection to the shooting, they did not reveal the day or time Born was taken into custody.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.