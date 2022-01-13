New Jersey

Teen Charged With Murdering Woman During NJ Home Invasion

Joshua Johnson is charged with murder in the shooting death of Darlene Randall in Pennsauken

By NBC10 Staff

What to Know

  • An 18-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 62-year-old Darlene Randall inside a Pennsauken, New Jersey home.
  • The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force captured Joshua Johnson in Newark, New Jersey, Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
  • Randall and Johnson knew one another, but were not related.

U.S. Marshals tracked down a teenager Wednesday accused of gunning down a woman inside a New Jersey home just days earlier.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force captured Joshua Johnson in Newark, New Jersey. The 18-year-old is accused of murdering 62-year-old Darlene Randall inside a home on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken, the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of a home invasion in the Sycamore Ridge community. They then found Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Randall and Johnson knew each other, but weren't related, the prosecutor's office said.

Johnson was moved to Camden County and jailed Wednesday ahead of a hearing on first-degree murder and related charges, officials said. It was unclear if Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

New Jersey
