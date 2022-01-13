Teen Charged With Murdering Woman During NJ Home Invasion

What to Know An 18-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 62-year-old Darlene Randall inside a Pennsauken, New Jersey home.

U.S. Marshals tracked down a teenager Wednesday accused of gunning down a woman inside a New Jersey home just days earlier.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force captured Joshua Johnson in Newark, New Jersey. The 18-year-old is accused of murdering 62-year-old Darlene Randall inside a home on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken, the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of a home invasion in the Sycamore Ridge community. They then found Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Randall and Johnson knew each other, but weren't related, the prosecutor's office said.

Johnson was moved to Camden County and jailed Wednesday ahead of a hearing on first-degree murder and related charges, officials said. It was unclear if Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.